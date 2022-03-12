CARTHAGE — Back live and in person, the St. Joseph’s Volunteer Organization is planning Augustinian Academy’s 18th Winter Gala-Sock Hop to be held March 19 at Elks Lodge 1762.
The winter fundraiser has become a tradition, held in memory of former school principal Sister John Mary Brockway, who conceived the idea for the event but passed away before the first celebration with a Mardi Gras theme in 2004. A few years ago, the theme was changed to the Roaring ’20s, and last year the event was held virtually with an auction and to-go dinner baskets.
To change things up, the committee decided on a 1950s sock hop theme for this year’s event at the lodge, 511 Fulton St.
“New year, new theme,” said St. Joseph’s Volunteer Organization President Katheryn A. “Katie” Weekley. The volunteer group is similar to other schools’ Parent Teacher Organizations.
She said last year’s event was “pretty successful,” raising about $8,000 for the school’s second-largest fundraiser behind the St. James Fair, which is set to return this year at the end of June.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in the style of the 1950s — poodle skirts and saddle shoes, white T-shirts, leather jackets and jeans.
“We are especially excited for this year’s gala, not only because of our new theme of a ’50s sock hop, but also because this will be our first in-person gala since 2020,” Ms. Weekley said. “We hope everyone will enjoy a fun evening of supporting our school and community.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the silent auction beginning at 5:30 and dinner at 6:30 along with the Mystery Key reveals. Dinner choices are New York strip steak, open-face chicken cordon bleu or broiled fish. Included in the silent auction are Don Stivers’ “The Wait at Vicksburg” John Wayne painting, framed Norman Rockwell prints, two rounds of golf at Carlowden Country Club and a cruise for two with Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours.
The silent auction ends at 8 p.m. when the music by Tom Ellis of Zapet Vibrations Disc Jockey Service and dancing begins. Tickets, at a cost of $35 per person, may be purchased at the school’s front office or online at wdt.me/SockHop.
The “American Bandstand Top Sponsors” are Carthage Area Hospital and The Knights of Columbus-Fr. John Cosmic Co. 291 Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.