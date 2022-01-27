MASSENA — With the release of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget proposal, school districts now have some numbers to begin work on their 2022-23 budgets using state aid projections.
Loren Fountaine, chair of the Massena Central School District’s Finance Committee, told board of education members that the committee had taken a cursory look at the numbers.
“We are starting to analyze the governor’s proposal. We do know that the foundation aid funding, the two- to three-year phase-in is happening. That’s good for a district like Massena,” Mr. Fountaine said. “Also, we started to hear some requests from the different departments. We’re going to be analyzing that. As we go forward, we are seeing major gaps as we have in the past. But, we’re being cautious to make sure that we prepare for the future as well.”
Last year, school district voters approved a $59.7 million budget with no tax levy increase. The budget increased by $3,047,593, or 5.38% from $56,665,033 in 2020-21 to $59,712,726.
The district received $38,506,843 in state aid in 2021-22. The 2022-23 estimated aid under Gov. Hochul’s budget is $41,379,381, a change of $2,872,538 or 7.46%.
The state aid category that’s most important to school districts is their foundation aid, also known as operating aid. In Massena Central’s case, the district would see a 13.52%, or $3,513,582 increase in foundation aid.
Projected aid for other local schools include:
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Canton — From $19,264,400 in 2021-22 to $20,052,044 in 2022,23, an increase of $787,644, or 4.09%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $381,334.
Clifton-Fine — From $5,583,267 in 2021-22 to $5,767,230 in 2022-23, an increase of $183,963, or 3.29%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $110,774.
Colton-Pierrepont — From $2,972,296 in 2021-22 to $3,400,203 in 2022-23, an increase of $427,907, or 14.40%. Foundation aid would increase by 17.31%, or $328,446.
Edwards-Knox — From $13,015,196 in 2021-22 to $13,041,443 in 2023,23, an increase of $26,247, or 0.20%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $251,670.
Gouverneur — From $29,362,931 in 2021-22 to $30,902,875 in 2022-23, an increase of $1,539,944 or 5.24%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $615,448.
Hammond — From $4,034,668 in 2021-22 to $4,463,051 in 2022-23, an increase of $428,383 or 10.62%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $86,911.
Hermon-DeKalb — From $7,430,852 in 2021-22 to $8,402,635 in 2022-23, an increase of $971,783, or 13.08%. Foundation aid would increase by 11.63%, or $604,711.
Heuvelton — From $10,587,855 in 2021-22 to $10,670,813 in 2022-23, an increase of $82,958, or 0.78%. Foundation aid would increase by 4.74%, or $308,639.
Lisbon — From $9,585,997 in 2021-22 to $10,050,452 in 2022-23, an increase of $464,455, or 4.85%. Foundation aid would increase by 8.97%, or $554,610.
Madrid-Waddington — From $10,988,794 in 2021-22 to $11,899,296 in 2022-23, an increase of $910,502, or 8.29%. Foundation aid would increase by 7.73%, or $562,818.
Morristown — From $6,032,926 in 2021-22 to $6,193,040 in 2022-23, an increase of $160,114, or 2.65%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $117,599.
Norwood-Norfolk — From $17,378,492 in 2021-22 to $18,582,512 in 2022-23, an increase of $1,204,020, or 6.93%. Foundation aid would increase by 9.26%, or $1,059,688.
Ogdensburg — From $30,456,376 in 2021-22 to $31,604,676 in 2022-23, an increase of $1,148,300, or 3.77%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $610,763.
Parishville-Hopkinton — From $6,925,251 in 2021-22 to $7,346,800 in 2022-23, an increase of $421,549, or 6.09%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $141,208.
Potsdam — From $18,303,353 in 2021-22 to $17,933,596, a decrease of $369,757, or 2.02%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $319,918.
St. Lawrence — From $18,300,121 in 2021-22 to $20,145,563 in 2022-23, an increase of $1,845,442, or 10.08%. Foundation aid would increase by 8.34%, or $994,023.
County totals — From $248,729,618 in 2021-22 to $261,835,610 in 2022-23, an increase of $13,105,992. Foundation aid would increase by $10,562,142.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Alexandria — From $5,170,289 in 2021-22 to $5,272,415 in 2022-23, an increase of $102,126, or 1.98%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $110,572.
Belleville-Henderson — From $5,511,817 in 2021-22 to $5,827,825 in 2022-23, an increase of $316,008, or 5.73%. Foundation aid would increase by 4.51%, or $154,087.
Carthage — From $44,362,886 in 2021-22 to $49,611,185 in 2022-23, an increase of $5,248,299, or 11.83%. Foundation aid would increase by 8.80%, or $2,861,147.
General Brown — From $15,137,620 in 2021-22 to $16,138,889 in 2022-23, an increase of $1,001,269, or 6.61%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $322,869.
Indian River — From $58,339,956 in 2021-22 to $62,622,258 in 2022-23, an increase of $4,282,302, or 7.34%. Foundation aid would increase by 4.44%, or $1,825,784.
LaFargeville — From $6,651,480 in 2021-22 to $6,788,290 in 2022-23, an increase of $136,810, or 2.06%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $140,212.
Lyme — From $3,801,354 in 2021-22 to $4,066,709 in 2022-23, an increase of $265,355, or 6.98%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $80,516.
Sackets Harbor — From $4,470,214 in 2021-22 to $4,605,642 in 2022-23, an increase of $135,428, or 3.03%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $89,140.
South Jefferson — From $26,578,384 in 2021-22 to $29,611,884 in 2022-23, an increase of $3,033,500, or 11.41%. Foundation aid would increase by 11.46%, or $2,069,842.
Thousand Islands — From $10,324,322 in 2021-22 to $10,481,521 in 2022-23, an increase of $157,199, or 1.52%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $202,925.
Watertown — From $51,357,584 in 2021-22 to $57,204,447 in 2022-23, an increase of $5,846,863, or 11.38%. Foundation aid would increase by 13.68%, or $5,088,837.
County totals — From $231,705,906 in 2021-22 to $252,231,065 in 2022-23, an increase of $20,525,159. Foundation aid would increase by $12,945,931.
LEWIS COUNTY
Copenhagen — From $8,679,353 in 2021-22 to $8,993,070 in 2022-23, an increase of $313,717, or 3.61%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $170,246.
Harrisville — From $6,081,118 in 2021-22 to $6,415,912 in 2022-23, an increase of $334,794, or 5.51%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $119,293.
Lowville — From $20,512,045 in 2021-22 to $20,872,765 in 2022-23, an increase of $360,720, or 1.76%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $408,525.
South Lewis — From $18,152,554 in 2021-22 to $18,485,861 in 2022-23, an increase of $333,307, or 1.84%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $352,926.
Beaver River — From $11,182,558 in 2021-22 to $11,481,257 in 2022-23, an increase of $298,699, or 2.67%. Foundation aid would increase by 3%, or $239,827.
County totals — From $64,607,628 in 2021-22 to $66,248,865 in 2022-23, an increase of $1,641,237. Foundation aid would increase by $1,290,817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.