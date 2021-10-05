Witter joins CiTi BOCES as director of instructional support services

MEXICO - Heather Witter has joined the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) as director of instruction support services this year.
Prior to joining CiTi, Witter worked as the director of literacy and UPK at the Fulton City School District. She was also the principal at Granby Elementary for 10 years and taught third and fourth grade at Volney Elementary before that.
“I love the idea of supporting the districts around the county to build systems to support student learning,” she said. “I am also excited to work with and support CiTi student programming.”
Before beginning her teaching career, Witter worked as a substitute teacher and homebound tutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.