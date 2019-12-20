WATERTOWN — At 56, Nora Kruger has accomplished the first goal she ever set for herself when she was just 5 years old — to become a registered nurse.
Mrs. Kruger began a degree nursing program when she was 17 years old, but at the time did not take it seriously and was ultimately unsuccessful. Now, after a career of over 30 years as a respiratory therapist, she has graduated from Jefferson Community College’s nursing program and will soon begin working at Samaritan Medical Center as a registered nurse. “Being a student in your 50s is way different than being in your teens,” Mrs. Kruger said. “This time I wasn’t going to accept noncompletion as an option.”
Part of JCC’s ninth class of “Weekend Scholars,” Mrs. Kruger attended classes every other Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the college beginning in January of 2018. The part-time, weekend format makes it easier for working adults to earn their degrees and enter the health care field.
Though the two-year program was intensive and when she was accepted and through the whole program she was waiting for the other shoe to drop and for something to stop her from completing it, Mrs. Kruger persisted.
The mother of four said that her family and peers at Samaritan have been supportive of her journey from the beginning, and without the support of her husband of 33 years, she’s not sure if she would have made it through the program — he even learned to cook during this time to take the burden off of her.
“He’s been hugely supportive,” she said. “When I felt like there was no way I’d be able to do this, he calmed me down and focused me.”
Mrs. Kruger, along with her fellow nursing graduates, took part in a pinning ceremony in JCC’s Sturtz Theater at 4 p.m. on Friday after the ceremony was rescheduled from Wednesday afternoon due to the weather. Thirteen candidates for the associate in applied science degree in nursing took part in the program, a time-honored tradition in institutions offering degrees in nursing that symbolizes the transition from being a student to becoming a nursing professional.
As the fanfare music started, everyone stood to watch as the new nurses filed into the theater one by one, wearing white uniforms and carrying red roses. The pins they received were designed in 1971 by that year’s graduating class at JCC.
During the ceremony, a few outstanding students were presented with awards, including Mrs. Kruger, who received the Samaritan Medical Center Heart Award. Following the awards, Mrs. Kruger addressed the audience and her fellow classmates with a “Class Reflections” speech.
“Nursing you’re tasked with all of a patient’s care, not just the lungs, so it’s a much broader scope of practice,” Mrs. Kruger said. “I’ve worked closely with nurses my whole career, so I’m excited to go in there and be on the other side.”
Mrs. Kruger started in nursing school again because her children, who were young when she was considering going back to nursing school, are now grown, with the youngest, her 16-year-old daughter, graduating in June — meaning mother and daughter are seniors in school at the same time.
Through the course of the program, Mrs. Kruger had to be familiar with everything she needed to know before class, so she would get up at 4 a.m. to study, and said her biological clock is now set for her to wake up at that time — something she hopes will soon change.
Recently hired to work in Samaritan’s intensive care unit as a registered nurse, Mrs. Kruger said it is a kind of closure for her. She always knew she wanted to do it, but one thing or another always kept her from it.
Mrs. Kruger, like any graduate, said it feels good to know her parents are proud of her after achieving this milestone. Now that she has accomplished this goal, she’s determined to keep pushing herself to go on and earn a bachelor’s and then master’s degree, which she hopes to accomplish by the time she turns 60. After that, the plan is to become a nurse practitioner and put her experience as a respiratory therapist to use working with pulmonary doctors.
“As a teen I felt that I let everyone down, so this was something I needed to prove,” she said. “You are never too old, you can convince yourself of any reason you want to not do it, but once you get that first taste of success it’ll all be worth it.”
