MASSENA — A woman recovering from substance abuse disorder shared her emotional story during a panel discussion in Massena hosted by the Northern Area Health Education Center and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.
Brittany was one of four panelists who spoke following a presentation of “Chasing the Dragon,” a short documentary about real people who struggle with substance abuse disorder.
Also joining her were Kate Englert, a substance abuse disorder counselor at St. Lawrence Health; physician assistant Allison Smith; and Michael Flynn from the Massena Police Department, who is the village of Massena’s juvenile officer.
“It’s just a good educational event. It’s a good place for different panelists to share their story and share their points of view and different suggestions. It’s a good place for people to get resources and just find that connection,” said Jena Sloan, youth development coordinator for the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.
Brittany said she had addiction problems for more than half of her life and was “doing the bare minimum for my sobriety.”
“I wasn’t holding myself accountable for my actions,” she said. “I’ve been in an out of rehab, detoxes and halfway houses more than 10 times. I didn’t get it my first or my second or my third time. But, one thing that I did do was keep going back until I got it. But every time I did go back, I learned something new about myself that I needed to work on. They say that if you can’t do it for yourself, do it for someone else.”
Along the way, Brittany said she was diagnosed as bipolar, which contributed to her drug use, but medication has helped.
“The process of mental health and addiction go hand in hand for me,” she said.
Brittany said the last time she used was on March 3, 2022.
“That was the last day I got high. On March 8, 2022, I went to rehab. On my way there I was crying. I just kept thinking, this is the last time I have to do this ever again. And that’s how I kept pushing myself,” she said.
She said that, when she came home from rehab, she made changes in her life, including not listening to the same music she would have when she was using drugs because she didn’t want those memories.
She said she also has supporters like her mother who have her back.
“Sometimes they even reach out to my probation officer, which sounds kind of weird,” she said.
Brittany said prayer is also a part of her life. She avoids people who she associates with her drug use and negative people, and she makes use of positive affirmation cards for guidance.
“It’s important to get those feelings out that are bothering you,” she said.
There’s an important reason for staying sober — maintaining her relationships, including with her son, who she said she’s lost twice. “I won’t put him through it again because he has had enough,” Brittany said. “Those are some of the things that keep me sober.”
Alcohol abuse also played a role in her life after she was sexually assaulted at age 12 by someone who was 18 years her senior.
“I didn’t tell anyone and I resorted to drinking heavily every night, to the point I ended up in the hospital” she said.
From there, her addiction moved to prescription pills.
“The stronger they were, the more my addiction progressed,” Brittany said. “Over the years I’ve worked with multiple agencies and learned to stop looking at myself as a victim.”
It got the point where she nearly killed herself, but stopped.
“It was my cue that I still had a purpose here,” she said.
Counseling has helped along the way.
“This time I actually listened to what my counselors had to say. I got myself back up and I felt like the person I knew I was again,” she said. “Since I’ve been sober, I’m always looking for ways to better myself. I need to work on me before I work on anything or anyone else.”
Brittany said she’s working on getting a bachelor’s degree in psychology addiction so she can help others.
“My goal is to become a drug and alcohol counselor and eventually open my own practice. My facility will cover you no matter where you are in your journey,” she said. “It’s time to be part of the solution and not the problem.”
