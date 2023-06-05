Woman shares story of addiction, recovery

Michael Flynn and Allison Smith were two of the panelists during a forum hosted by the Northern Area Health Education Center and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A woman recovering from substance abuse disorder shared her emotional story during a panel discussion in Massena hosted by the Northern Area Health Education Center and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.

Brittany was one of four panelists who spoke following a presentation of “Chasing the Dragon,” a short documentary about real people who struggle with substance abuse disorder.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.