MASSENA — Work is continuing on the third and final phase of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project.
Robert Gray from C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, has provided board of education members with monthly updates during their meetings. He said the project as a whole is on schedule for completion in the fall.
He said phase one 2021 punch list work is complete, 2022 contract work and punch list work are also complete, and some warranty items remain to be addressed.
Some work still remains from phase two, he said.
“Punch list activity is ongoing,” and was expected to be completed by the end of February, Mr. Gray said.
They’re also waiting for the arrival of loading dock railings for the elementary schools, which he said has been delayed several times.
“The loading dock railings are pushed off again. I’m pushing the contractor again,” he said. “At this time I don’t see it’s any great impact. It’s just obnoxious that it’s not completed at this point.”
Mr. Gray said phase three work, which is focused mainly in the high school and junior high, remained on schedule, despite some equipment delays. He said auditorium renovations at the high school are ongoing, but they were working to meet a June 5 deadline.
“As everybody’s known for quite some time, we’ve had equipment delays in some auditorium equipment. We did get an update Tuesday from our electrical contractor and our theatrical contract. No dates have slipped, which is one of the first times in our weekly meeting we’ve heard that,” he said. “There’s an awful lot going on in there.”
Also ongoing at the high school are electrical installs, data upgrades, installation of corridor ceilings, and demolition and replacement of mechanical equipment.
Mr. Gray said at J.W. Leary Junior High School, data upgrades are nearly complete, kitchen renovations are ongoing, and back corridor and vestibule ceilings have been installed.
Data, electrical and mechanical work is also ongoing at the Central Administration Building.
Phase three work began in June after rebids for the project came within budget and were approved by the board of education. The board had rejected the initial bids. The district had $8.6 million remaining for phase three work, but bids came in at $12.1 million. That figure didn’t count upgrades to the emergency notification system at the high school and junior high, which were already in the budget.
After a successful opening of rebids, general construction work was awarded to Bette & Cring, Watertown; mechanical construction work was awarded to Northern Mechanicals Inc., Norwood; electrical construction work was awarded to Dow Electric Inc., Malone; plumbing construction work was awarded to Norwood Plumbing Inc.; asbestos abatement was awarded to NRC East Environmental Services Inc., Syracuse; food service construction work was awarded to Second & Broad Street Sales Corp., Utica, doing business as Joseph Flihan Co.; and theatrical systems construction work was awarded to Janson Industries, Ohio.
The scope of phase three work was reduced to realign with budget and, after some modifications were made to the scope of the project, it was put out for bid again.
Twenty-one items were removed from the scope of the project at the high school, while 15 items were removed at the junior high school, four items were removed from the Central Administration Building and three items were removed from the Shared Transportation Facility.
