Work advances on final part of capital project

Work is continuing on the third and final phase of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project. Robert Gray from C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, shared these photos of auditorium work with the district’s board of education. Provided photo

MASSENA — Work is continuing on the third and final phase of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project.

Robert Gray from C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, has provided board of education members with monthly updates during their meetings. He said the project as a whole is on schedule for completion in the fall.

