Work Ready Oswego NY grows as more participants earn ACT National Career Readiness Certificate

FULTON - Twelve participants of the Oswego County Summer Youth Employment Program earned a national work readiness credential this summer through a new initiative offered by Cayuga Community College.
The Work Ready Oswego NY initiative helps participants earn an ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), a highly recognized national credential verifying a candidate’s skills in applied math, graphic literacy, and workplace documents. Qualified volunteers for this initiative were recruited from the Oswego County Summer Youth Employment Program, and received the NCRC in an Aug. 28 ceremony at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus.
Through the Work Ready Oswego NY initiative, which is partially funded by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Operation Oswego County, assessment for the NCRC is free to qualified Oswego County residents through the end of 2019.
For more information on this program, call 315-593-9471 or visit https://www.workreadycommunities.org/NY/075.
