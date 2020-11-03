NORFOLK — Work is set to begin soon on Norwood-Norfolk Central School’s $9.1 million capital project that was approved by voters, 118 to 11, last October.
“We just had our bid openings. They were overall very favorable. It was a good time to go out for bids,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
He said they anticipated going out for bid earlier.
“But when we got behind Massena (Central’s capital project) in the bids and some other bigger projects, we decided to put bid opening off until now,” he said.
Site contractor work was awarded to TJ Fiacco for $1 million, and general contractor work was awarded to Bette & Cring for $1.5 million. Burns Brothers was awarded the plumbing contract at $164,500 and heating, ventilation and air conditioning contract at $686,000. Dow Electric was awarded the electric contract at $2.4 million. The total includes all alternates in the project.
The items identified for the project by March Associates, the district’s architectural firm, are either near failure or at the end of life.
Thirty percent of the total project will address safety and security. Twenty-two percent will address building system upgrades. A small portion of the work, 8 percent, will involve finishing upgrades. The largest part of the project will be addressing building and energy efficiencies.
The safety and security portion includes work in the front parking lot to improve vehicle circulation and bus drop-offs. That work will be done next summer.
“We’re looking at the front parking lot again. We have drainage issues. The parking lot at times is more of a roller coaster than a parking lot,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Security will also be increased at entrances, and additional fencing will be installed.
“There is both internal and external lighting that’s going to be upgraded and replaced. That’s a pretty large portion of the project,” he said.
Building system upgrades will include upgrades to the fire alarm system, as well as the heating and exhaust system.
“There are some HVAC and some plumbing issues,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Finishing upgrades will include work in the auditorium. Stage lighting and sound were addressed during the last capital project, and this project will address original seats, as well as upgrade the house lighting.
Work will also be done in the large gymnasium, on flooring and entry ways, and on the ceiling to replace tiles that will be damaged during installation of the fire alarm system.
Building and energy efficiencies work will include replacing aged sidewalks, windows that don’t function correctly, installing LED lighting, replacing classroom sinks and hallway water coolers, and re-doing bus garage doors that don’t accommodate the larger buses.
“Quite a few windows are reaching the end of life. We have to replace a lot of the water coolers because they’re not ADA compliant. We have bubblers (drinking fountains) that need to be replaced,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Work will be done late in the afternoons or evenings on days when students are in school, and he said contractors will also be working during the holiday season.
Because of the 98 percent state aid the district will receive for the project, as well as just over $1 million in reserve, there is no impact on local taxpayers.
