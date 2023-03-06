CANTON — In an email to the Canton community, Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke alerted residents to work underway at the school on the $37 million capital project recently approved by voters.
Mr. Burke said he expected contractors to be in the building Monday to begin demolition on the high school locker rooms and athletic offices.
“This space will become the new pool,” Mr. Burke wrote.
Depending on the weather, work to remove the current soccer field will begin toward the end of March. That space will become a new parking lot.
In April, the demolition work will move to the area of the school that now houses the agriculture program and wood shop. Those spaces will become the new locker rooms, athletic offices and a concession stand with access to indoor and outdoor sporting events.
Mr. Burke urged people to exercise caution when driving in the parking lots around the school during the construction work.
“During the initial mobilization, parking spaces between the high school gymnasium and soccer field will be used for contractor dumpsters and storage. Once the current soccer field is removed and replaced with the base for the new parking lot, contractors will be using that area for such storage,” Mr. Burke wrote.
Mr. Burke said there would be a few weeks when the school would be without a pool.
“We will be relocating the new pool filter from the current pool to the new pool,” he wrote. “This work is estimated to take 1-2 weeks. During that time, we will be without a pool.”
He hopes to schedule that work to have a minimum impact on swim lessons and team practices.
Voters originally approved a $27 million plan in May 2021. By the time plans were finalized and ready to bid, inflation and supply chain issues combined to cause bids to come in significantly over budget.
The Canton Central School Board of Education elected to go back to taxpayers for $10 million in additional funding to complete the project.
Voters approved the plan on Feb. 14.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.