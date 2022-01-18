PARISHVILLE — A working group is forming at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School to address concerns about the offerings in the district’s lunch program.
A Facebook post and photo regarding the lunch program drew more than 220 responses, including one from Superintendent William Collins.
In his Facebook post, Christopher Vengellow said he believes the school lunches “might be lacking a bit,” and provided a photograph of a recent lunch tray with food. He followed up with additional photographs, including one with chicken balls, bread stick and fruit “that I am told was completely frozen still so they couldn’t eat it.”
He said in the original post that he doesn’t believe the food — four chicken nuggets, “dry tasteless carrots” and plain rice — is enough for students, including his children.
“They have been complaining that since the lunches are now free for everyone, the portions have dropped. I got this photo today. It really is ridiculous,” Mr. Vengellow said.
He said that while some students choose to bring something from home or will buy an extra lunch, not all families can do that.
“We don’t live in a very rich area. Some kids may not get much or anything when at home and this is what they have to survive on. They rely on the meals that the school provides. This is what they get though, he said. “In my opinion, this is failing those kids.”
As of Tuesday, Mr. Vengellow’s post had drawn 225 comments, most of them criticizing the lunch.
“Wow. That is crazy!! That wouldn’t feed a bird!!” one person wrote.
“Wow, what a joke. Very considerate of them to give 2 ketchup packets for those giant chicken tenders,” another person wrote.
Some people had other food for thought.
“It has nothing to do with the school, the portions are regulated. I work in a school, it’s 2oz protein, 2oz grain, 1/2c fruit, 1/2c veg for elementary and middle school kids. High school is a little more. It has nothing to do with the school and/or their budget,” one person wrote.
“… I have two thoughts … First: it’s great that children can get food in school, however I believe that we rely on the school too much to support the living beings we created ourselves. Secondly: whether we like the food or not, it’s still edible. Be thankful that there is that much food on the tray. Some children don’t even get that much in a week. Be thankful, and step up as parents,” another person wrote.
The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 required the U.S. Department of Agriculture to update nutrition standards that were effective beginning in 2012. The standards required cafeterias to offer more fruit, vegetables and whole grains and limit sodium, calories and unhealthy fat in every school meal.
Since 2012, schools have offered students larger portions of fruits and vegetables with every lunch. Vegetable choices must include weekly offerings of legumes, dark green and red/orange vegetables. Every school breakfast must offer students a full cup of fruits or vegetables. Students are required to take at least one-half cup of fruits or vegetables with every school breakfast and lunch.
According to the School Nutrition Association, there are also calorie minimums and maximums for kindergarten to fifth grade (350-500 calories for breakfast; 550-650 calories for lunch); sixth to eighth grade (400-550 calories for breakfast; 600-700 calories for lunch); and ninth to 12th grade (450-600 calories for breakfast; 750-850 calories for lunch).
Mr. Collins took notice of Mr. Vengellow’s Facebook post and responded on the district’s Facebook page about “reimagining school lunches.”
“This week a concerned parent’s Facebook post about Parishville-Hopkinton school lunches went viral. The concerns expressed clearly resonated with students and parents as evidenced by the number of comments and shares,” Mr. Collins said. “In fairness to the cafeteria, students are allowed one more serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than appeared in the photograph; however, this doesn’t alter the message that many students and parents are dissatisfied with school lunches.”
Mr. Collins said he and the district’s cafeteria manager are creating a group “to address the dissatisfaction with school meals.”
“In addition to the Cafeteria Manager and me, this working group will be made up of concerned students (4) and parents (4) along with a representative from the Wellness Committee,” he said. “This group will explore ways to make school meals more appetizing while still meeting the strict USDA requirements of the National School Lunch Program.”
Anyone who is interested in being considered for the group is asked to complete a form at wdt.me/LunchGroup.
