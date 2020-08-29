WATERTOWN — WPBS has assembled a collection of educational resources specifically designed to address areas where gaps in understanding could negatively impact student success in the upcoming school year. This collection, curated by WPBS, provides video resources, interactive lessons, and media galleries to help high school students and first year college students gain necessary conceptual understandings that are needed for their academic success in multiple subject areas.
Secondary and post-secondary students will be immersed in interactive, experiential learning opportunities, solve real world problems as they are guided by experts, and explore resources to broaden their understandings and deepen their thinking. All of the resources are aligned to New York State Learning Standards, the Next Generation Science Standards, and/or the NYS Social Studies 9-12 Framework.
For more information and to access these learning resources, go to wpbstv.org/nyboost.
