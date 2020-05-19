WATERTOWN — In conjunction with a feature in the Watertown Daily Times, WPBS will release a half hour documentary called “More to the Story: Women in Office.” The piece shares what three prominent women in office experienced during their careers as far as adversity, struggle, and acceptance.
This “More to the Story” episode will premiere on WPBS at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 and again at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29. The episode will also be available on the WPBS Facebook page to view at those same times.
The program will be available to watch anytime online at watch.wpbstv.org. The accompanying in-depth news story will appear in the Watertown Daily Times on Sunday, May 24.
In 2020, the United States recognizes the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote with passage of the 19th Amendment. Passed by Congress in August 1920, the measure ended nearly 100 years of inequality and protest for most women.
Featured in the episode are state Sen. Elizabeth “Betty” Little of the 45th Senate District, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill, and New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The premiere of “More to the Story: Women in Office” inaugurates a month-long presentation of special programming under the “Trailblazers” banner. Throughout the summer, WPBS-TV will continue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
The initiative honors those who fought for women’s suffrage in the U.S., the feminist movement throughout the 20th century, and the modern women who continue to shatter the glass ceiling and transform modern history.
(0) comments
