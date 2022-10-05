POTSDAM — Representatives from Yamaha came to the Crane School of Music on Tuesday afternoon to officially designate the school as a Yamaha Institute of Excellence, one of 10 in the entire United States.
About 50 people attended the award ceremony held in the lobby of Crane’s new performing arts center.
The Institute of Excellence designation is a new Yamaha program to recognize music education schools “of the highest caliber in the industry,” according to Amy L. Sorter, Yamaha’s director of institutional solutions group.
“It’s not about how many Yamaha product purchases the school has,” Ms. Sorter said. “It’s what the school is doing … we look at history, what they’re innovating for the future.”
“Crane stood out to us as a top institute in the country,” she said. “It was easy to pick.”
William J. Gibbons, dean of the Crane School of Music, said they’re making efforts to “reach out to students who haven’t been historically served” and “looking at ways to recreate what it means to be a music institute in the 21st century.”
He said that includes more focus on digital music and music business education.
Jim Petercsak, a distinguished teaching professor at Crane who specializes in percussion, said he’s been collaborating with Yamaha since 1981. He said that includes exposing Crane’s music business students to the international music industry at the National Association of Music Merchants. Twenty-three of them went to the 2018 event in Anaheim, California.
“It’s a great thing for networking with people in the industry so (the students) can find jobs,” Mr. Peterscak said. “The collaboration has been very supportive of our students going there.”
Crane and Yamaha have had other recent joint ventures. In May, Yamaha hosted SUNY Potsdam’s ceremony honoring Latin recording artist and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams with an honorary degree. In 2020, Yamaha and Eastman Williams loaned 237 new instruments, valued at over $367,000, for music education at Crane. Students studying music business at Crane get opportunities to intern at Yamaha, some of whom go on to get jobs with the music corporation after they graduate.
