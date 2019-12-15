Young writers read their work at the bookstore
OSWEGO - Participants in the Oswego Public Library’s “Learn To” writing class, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, recently read samples of their work at the river’s end bookstore. The class was taught by Dan Witmer with assistance from Heidi Conland Sheffield. Pictured from left are Witmer, young writers Zoe Seppi, Ainsley Wallance, Brooke Sampson, Friends board member Jeanne Brown and Heidi Sheffield.

