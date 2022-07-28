MADRID — Members of the Police Activities League of Massena and youngsters participating in the Richville Library’s summer program got an early glimpse into Civil War Weekend, which runs Saturday and Sunday at Fort Tribute in Madrid.
They visited the fort on Thursday and heard from some of the reenactors who will be participating in this weekend’s event on the grounds of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum on Route 345.
“This is our second annual what we would call Civil War School Day program,” said Scott A. Wilson, Fort Tribute volunteer coordinator and a reenactor who holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.
“One of the missions of not only the museum, but particularly Fort Tribute is the education of our youth in terms of what happened between 1861 and 1865. Obviously there were no Civil War forts in the north country. This is a representation of one for visitors to kind of get a glimpse of what garrison life might have been like at the time,” Mr. Wilson said. “At the same time, the kids will be immersed in things like what’s in my haversack. Basically it was called the bread bag. They were able to put food in that, potatoes and salt pork.”
The visitors also saw a loading and fire demonstration with the infantry, as well as the loading and firing of an artillery piece.
“But really, it’s a nice opportunity for kids to ask lots of questions,” he said.
Dave Henderson, of Gloversville, and Dave Evans, of Vermont, were among those on hand to talk about life during the Civil War. One of the topics they covered was food, including hardtack, a simple type of dense biscuit or cracker made from flour, water and sometimes salt.
“I’ve got a whole load of it and then they get to feel it and taste it,” Mr. Wilson said.
But be careful with that bite, Mr. Henderson and Mr. Evans said.
“They call it tooth busters,” Mr. Henderson said.
“They had to soak it in water,” Mr. Evans said.
Also on display was salt pork.
“It was so salty, you really wouldn’t be able to eat it. They’d take a bucket of water and soak it overnight in water (to get rid of the salt). Then, they’d cook it and eat it,” Mr. Evans said. “In 1863, that chunk of salt pork would feed four people a day. That’s the ration they got.”
Thursday’s visit was a prelude to activities that will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday as part of the annual Civil War Weekend. The event is sponsored by the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum and the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.
On day one, the camps open to the public at 10 a.m. with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills, along with blacksmithing demonstrations. A medical demonstration at a field hospital will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a period cooking demonstration at 11 a.m., a talk on women’s fashion in the 1860s at noon, Songs of the Civil War by Linda Russell at 1 p.m., an artillery demonstration at 2 p.m. and a battle reenactment at 4 p.m. The camps close at 5 p.m.
On day two, the camps open to the public with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills, along with blacksmithing demonstrations at 10 a.m. That’s followed by a medical demonstration at a field hospital at 10:30 a.m., Songs of the Civil War at 11:30 a.m., and battle reenactment and closing ceremony at 1 p.m.
Ms. Russell, a balladeer from New York City, is appearing for the first time. Accompanying herself on hammered and mountain dulcimers, guitar and penny whistle, she will bring life to the 19th century with tunes of the era.
Visitors will also enjoy Civil War medical demonstrations, a period cooking demonstration called Food of the Enlisted Soldier, infantry drills and artillery demonstrations.
The blacksmith shop will be open, as well as the period schoolhouse and the 1800s log cabin.
