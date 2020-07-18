CARTHAGE — The Carthage Central School District Board of Education has appointed Barbara Zehr to a three-year probationary term as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, effective July 1, with a first-year salary of $130,000.
“I’m excited to be a member of the CCSD community and support them in their district initiatives,” Mrs. Zehr said.
Mrs. Zehr was born and raised in Lowville and graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. She continued her education obtaining a bachelor degree in N-6 elementary education and 7-12 mathematics from SUNY Potsdam.
Mrs. Zehr has a strong educational background, teaching at local schools until 2009 including servings as an elementary teacher for seven years, then in 1999 moving to the high school in the Beaver River Central School District. During her tenure at the high school, she established a Future Teachers of America program and served as its advisor for a number of years. In addition she was senior class adviser and an Odyssey of the Mind coach.
In 2001, Mrs. Zehr was a finalist for the New York State Teacher of the Year award.
She received her Administrative Certification at SUNY Potsdam where she served three years as a curriculum coordinator.
Just prior to her current appointment, Mrs. Zehr was the principal at Philadelphia Primary in the Indian River School District and was the English as a New Language director.
“The Carthage Central School community is very happy to welcome Mrs. Zehr to our team,” Superintendent of Schools Jennifer L. Premo said. “With over 10 years of administrative experience, she will be a wonderful addition.”
Mrs. Zehr and her husband, Jason, own and operate Swiss’er Sweet Maple in Castorland, producing and selling maple products. The Zehrs have three children, Emily, Katie and Lane.
