POTSDAM — Robert R. Ziek Jr., Clarkson University class of 1978, has been re-elected to the Clarkson University Board of Trustees. He will serve on the Financial Affairs and Academic Mission committees.
Ziek was first elected to the Clarkson University Board of Trustees in February 2010 and served two terms ending October 2019. He served on the Executive, Compensation, Alumni Relations and Internal Affairs Committees. He was also the Chair of the External Affairs Committee and Development Committee and served as Vice Chair of the Board. He is also a trustee for the Beacon Institute subsidiary.
Ziek is the President of ZSOURCE, Limited, an innovation and NPD consulting firm which identifies and develops innovative new products and strategic technologies for several clients. He also serves on the boards of several start-up companies.
Prior to founding ZSOURCE, he co-founded Changing Paradigms, a consumer packaged goods company focused on retailer and licensed brands where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior VP of Operations and R&D. Prior to Changing Paradigms, he was director of product/process development for Drackett, a $600M consumer division of Bristol-Myers Squibb., where he served from 1985 until 1992.
Ziek started his career with P&G where he was involved with product and process development for their detergents.
He is an active angel investor with the Queen City Angels, a 130-strong angel investment organization in the Cincinnati region. In that role, he serves on multiple screening and due diligence teams and actively mentors start-up teams. He also serves as a volunteer coach for the Flywheel Social Enterprise Accelerator in Cincinnati.
Ziek also serves on several non-profit boards in the Cincinnati area and had led various non-profit board committees in the areas of finance & budget, technology, marketing, strategic planning, and development.
He also currently serves on the Clarkson Reh School and Engineering-Management Advisory Councils.
Ziek received his bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University in 1978 and his master of business administration (MBA) with a Marketing Concentration, from Xavier University in 1983.
He and his wife Marcy, a chemical engineer from Purdue University, live in Cincinnati. They both enjoy the arts, music, continuing education, travel, and the outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.