OSWEGO - The Zonta Club of Oswego has selected three women to receive scholarship awards this year. The winners include Brandi Ingersoll, Mary Kate Cloonan and Holly Pacyon.
“We’re extremely proud of our scholarship winners and honored to support them,” says Zonta Club of Oswego President, Sonia Robinson. “Helping women achieve their educational goals is an essential part of our mission.”
The Zonta Club of Oswego is a service organization dedicated to advancing the status of women. As part of Zonta International, the Zonta Club of Oswego is actively engaged in supporting causes that benefit women locally and around the world.
“Each year, the club awards up to five scholarships to area women,” says scholarship committee co-chair, Betsy Oberst. “We are excited to announce our first three 2022 scholarship recipients.”
The winner of the Non-Traditional Student Scholarship is Ingersoll. The Zonta Club of Oswego awards this scholarship to a female student who has had to put her educational pursuits on hold due to family care or employment.
A resident of Pulaski, Ingersoll has worked part-time since 2015 while raising her three young children. She is currently a graduate student at SUNY Oswego in the career and technical education program, with a concentration in business education. She plans on teaching business classes in a high school or BOCES setting upon completion of her master of science in education.
Ingersoll graduated with honors from Houghton College in 2009 with a bachelor of science in business administration and psychology. Since obtaining her bachelor of science, she worked at Fulton Boiler Works in the quality department, at Northeast Colorado Broadcasting (a radio station in Colorado), and as a college advisor for the University of Wyoming. Her experience in education at the University of Wyoming sparked a passion for helping young people pursue their postsecondary goals, which led her to her current program.
The 2022 recipient of Zonta’s High School Scholarship is Cloonan. This scholarship is awarded to an outstanding Oswego County high school senior who is college bound.
Cloonan is a senior at Oswego High School and was recently named the valedictorian of her class. In high school, she has been involved in Key Club, Math Club, and class office, as well as Oswego County Academic Youth League and National Honor Society. She played varsity soccer for four years and lacrosse for two years.
Outside of school, Cloonen was part of the Youth for Creating Change Coalition, which is connected to the Oswego County Drug and Suicide Prevention Coalition. She also serves on the Oswego Bookmobile Student Advisory Board and enjoys volunteering with them throughout the summer. In the fall, she will attend Princeton University to major in medical anthropology. She will be on the pre-med track and eventually hopes to become an anesthesiologist.
The recipient of the Zonta Club of Oswego 2022 Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship is Pacyon. This scholarship recognizes a young woman who participates in public and community life through volunteer service and leadership.
Pacyon is a senior at Pulaski High School and plans on attending Smith College in the fall, majoring in government. She chose an all-women’s college for its strong community and better opportunities for women.
As a student, Pacyon was part of the BOCES New Vision Law and Government Program. She was also an active member of the school community, participating in student government, National Honor Society and varsity tennis. In her community, Pacyon has been active in Literature for Literacy and Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County. She also interned in the office of Minority Leader Will Barclay. In the future, Pacyon wants to work in politics as a state senator.
“Two other scholarships potentially still to be awarded in 2022 are the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship and the Women in Technology Scholarship,” says Oberst.
Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. In addition to scholarships, the Zonta Club of Oswego supports local causes, such as Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families Program and the Salvation Army. Zonta’s local events include the Witches Ball, Maker Madness, 16 Days of Activism and the Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Dinner.
For more information about the Zonta Club of Oswego, follow on Facebook at ZontaClubOfOswego or visit the website at www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego.
