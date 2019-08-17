‘Zoo Crew’ visits Fairley kindergartners

HANNIBAL - After studying different animals and learning about habitats, Fairley Elementary kindergartners recently put that knowledge into practice during a “Zoo to You” experience.
Several animals from The Wild Animal Park came to the school so students could have a hands-on educational opportunity. Zookeeper William Delgado showed students various reptiles and other creatures while discussing the different habitat each requires for survival.
A baby alligator, hedgehog, ball python and bearded dragon were just a few of the animals Delgado brought with him. Following a question-and-answer session, students were able to pet a lion head rabbit before returning to the classroom.
