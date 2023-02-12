WATERTOWN — An expedited review of the binational regulation plan for Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River has moved into its second phase.
The International Joint Commission’s Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management committee is working on a review of the much-scrutinized Plan 2014, which is the basic regulation plan governing Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River outflows implemented in 2017.
Even before Plan 2014 was put into effect, the GLAM committee was charged with a systematic review of the regulation plan that was to replace Plan 1958-D, which had been in place since 1963. GLAM was initially given 15 years to conduct its review.
However, within months of the implementation of Plan 2014 — which itself was the culmination of 16 years of study — levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River rose well above flood levels in 2017, a pattern repeated in 2019 when the bodies experienced the worst extended period of high water since record-keeping began more than a century prior.
For many, the culprit was the new regulation plan, which they blamed for the flooding that caused extensive shoreline erosion and structural damages, impacted shipping and hurt recreational boating and businesses that cater to tourism, among other impacts. Others pointed the finger at record-setting or near-record-setting supplies entering the system from the upper Great Lakes, as well as through heavy snow melt and extreme precipitation.
Following the flooding that occurred twice in a three-year period, the IJC advanced the timetable for GLAM’s review of Plan 2014.
It is the responsibility of the six-member International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board — three from Canada and three from the U.S. — to implement Plan 2014. It does so by ensuring that outflows through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, match criteria called for in Plan 2014. The board has the ability to deviate from the regulation plan when levels are extremely low or high.
The focus of GLAM’s initial phase of review was to provide the board with information that would help it make short- and long-term decisions about the impacts of deviations, including better ability to inform real-time decision-making. Much of the research conducted or sponsored by GLAM focused on the impacts of extreme high water on six identified uses and interests on the lake-river complex: municipal and industrial water systems; commercial navigation; hydropower production; lake and river shoreline properties; lake and river ecosystems, and recreational boating and tourism. The committee also respected and recognized that Indigenous Nations must be included in the review of the regulation plan.
Working under a compressed time frame, the committee examined the ways the board selected deviations in the past, gathered considerable data and information on the impacts of extremely high water levels, and analyzed the Plan 2014 limits from which the Board often deviates. Using this information, GLAM uncovered possible new deviation strategies and created an interactive Decision Support Tool (DST) to inform the board’s decision-making.
The tool provides broadbased metrics and up-close data about the potential impacts of deviation decisions across interest groups and geographic areas, allowing the board to better understand the impacts and uncertainties of deviation options and thus make better decisions regarding the deviations. The results of the initial phase of the review were released in November 2021.
According to a statement from GLAM, its second phase of Plan 2014’s review will strive to find improvements for managing Lake Ontario outflows, especially during extremely wet or dry periods to reduce impacts on the various uses and interests throughout the lake and river system, although it cautions that no regulation plan will be able to prevent extremely high or low water levels and flows or eliminate their impacts.
To do this, GLAM says, the committee will be gathering and analyzing data that reflects the impacts of extreme high and low water across individuals, communities and organizations who live, work and enjoy the lake and river, as well as ecosystem impacts in the basin. Indigenous engagement, perspectives and traditional knowledge are also being considered as an important part of this review. A Public Advisory Group that was part of the initial review phase will also be re-established for the second phase.
The second phase of the review, which GLAM says could identify minor or major revisions to Plan 2014 and deviation authorities, is expected be submitted to the IJC in the spring of 2025. The Phase 1 report can be found at ijc.org/en/glam .
