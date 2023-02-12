1221_wdj_massena dam.jpg

A view of Moses-Saunders power dam with Hawkins Point visitors center in the foreground. CHRISTOPHER LENNEY/WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

WATERTOWN — An expedited review of the binational regulation plan for Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River has moved into its second phase.

The International Joint Commission’s Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management committee is working on a review of the much-scrutinized Plan 2014, which is the basic regulation plan governing Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River outflows implemented in 2017.

