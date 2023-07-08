Father J. Michael Gaffney will celebrate a 50th anniversary Mass as a Catholic priest at 11 a.m. July 16, at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St.
Gaffney attended Holy Family School and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy, Watertown, in 1965. He was a member of the final graduating class before the school moved to outer Ives Street. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary, Ogdensburg, in 1969 and was ordained a priest on May 5, 1973, by the Most Rev. Stanislaus J. Brzana.
The anniversary will be celebrated during the regular 11 a.m. Sunday Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.