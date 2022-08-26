Avriel Wendt, of Brewerton, Gary and Candace Barwig, of Cortland, stand beside a mobile display of Bible-based literature in Syracuse on the opening day of the New York State Fair Wednesday morning. In the coming weeks of the fair, over 600 volunteers from local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be stationed in shifts at 14 locations approaching the Fairgrounds. Photo courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses

SYRACUSE - As the Great New York State Fair begins in Syracuse, fairgoers will be welcomed with familiar sights, sounds and smells — Ferris wheels, live music and cotton candy. They will also likely notice a new fixture: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.

Avriel Wendt, of Brewerton, is among the volunteers from local congregations throughout the greater Syracuse, Ithaca and Rochester areas who will be stationed at literature carts approaching the New York State Fairgrounds. Wendt has attended the Great New York State Fair every summer since she was a child. “It’s been a huge part of my life growing up,” she said.

