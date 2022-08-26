SYRACUSE - As the Great New York State Fair begins in Syracuse, fairgoers will be welcomed with familiar sights, sounds and smells — Ferris wheels, live music and cotton candy. They will also likely notice a new fixture: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
Avriel Wendt, of Brewerton, is among the volunteers from local congregations throughout the greater Syracuse, Ithaca and Rochester areas who will be stationed at literature carts approaching the New York State Fairgrounds. Wendt has attended the Great New York State Fair every summer since she was a child. “It’s been a huge part of my life growing up,” she said.
While her favorite attractions have changed over the years, one thing has remained the same. “I love walking down the Midway at night,” she said. “It gives the full fair experience — the bright flashing lights, the bells dinging, the fried food. It’s a fun activity to end the summer with.” Wendt looks forward to attending the fair later in the week, but first, she is greeting fairgoers at one of the literature carts at the main entrance.
The timing of this year’s fair coincides with Jehovah’s Witnesses resuming their global preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause due to the pandemic, and they are happy to be back.
Wendt was among the first wave of volunteers stationed at carts on the opening morning of the event. “It was very exciting to be back in our public ministry at the fair and to see all the Syracusans coming out,” she said. “It was a beautiful day and there were a lot of smiles.”
In anticipation of more than 1 million visitors during the 13-day span of the fair, over 600 volunteers will be at some 17 carts at various times in 14 locations outside of and approaching the Fairgrounds.
“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we’re entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “That means we need to find more ways to personally interact with our neighbors. Being out in the community and having conversations with our neighbors is accomplishing that goal.”
Rob Hoffman, of Fayetteville, helped organize the carts appearing around the fair which feature a sign with the question ‘Peace — When?’ Hoffman said the volunteers hope to bring a positive message to the community: “Many people have volunteered hundreds of hours behind the scenes to organize this effort. People come from all over the state to enjoy the fair and we look forward to sharing a message of peace with them while they are here.”
Volunteers at each cart are prepared to provide literature in electronic form in more than 1,000 languages from jw.org and offer an interactive Bible study program, available in hundreds of languages, all at no cost. The course comes in the form of a printed book, online publication or as an embedded feature within the organization’s free mobile application, JW Library. The interactive study platform combines text, video, illustrations and digital worksheets to help learners of all ages. A hard copy of a brochure previewing the course is also available at each cart.
Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in the U.S. since 2011. While “cart witnessing” began in large metropolitan areas around the world, the practice quickly spread to the tens of thousands of smaller communities, becoming a fixture in rail and bus stations, airports, harbors and main streets – and now, at the New York State Fair.
It was a different way to kick off the fair for Wendt this year as she stood by a cart, but an experience to be remembered. “To interact with the crowds in a different way and to be part of something so positive was really enjoyable,” she said. “It was a great start to our public ministry.”
To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website jw.org, featuring content in more than 1,000 languages.
