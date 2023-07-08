‘A STONE CHURCH with A WARM HEART’

Pictured is the Presbyterian Stone Church, 533 Stone Church Road, which is celebrating its 200th birthday this month. Christopher Lenney/The Journal

OSWEGATCHIE — According to the words of a former pastor, the Presbyterian Stone Church is “a Stone Church with a warm heart.”

Formed in 1823 at what is now 533 Stone Church Road, in the town of Oswegatchie, the church is honoring its 200th year of existence.

