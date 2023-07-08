Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
OSWEGATCHIE — According to the words of a former pastor, the Presbyterian Stone Church is “a Stone Church with a warm heart.”
Formed in 1823 at what is now 533 Stone Church Road, in the town of Oswegatchie, the church is honoring its 200th year of existence.
According to church records, in 1823 Scotch Presbyterian settlers in the western section of the town of Oswegatchie “felt the need to establish a church and meeting house of their own.” Due to its location, the Hiram Alger one room school house was chosen at its meeting place and, with the help of Rev. James McAuly, the pastor of the First Church of Oswegatchie, located in Ogdensburg, a church was organized and was known as the Second Presbyterian Church of Oswegatchie.
Over the last 200 years, dozens of pastors have led the church’s congregation. The church’s first pastor was Rev. Calvin Wait. Until 1921, the church had a total of 10 pastors lead the congregation until Rev. Dr. John G. Myers was installed. He has the longest tenure of any pastor, serving for a total of 27 years.
By 1831, the church grew to 79 members and a decision was made by the congregation to buy land and build a place of worship. The church or “meeting house” was built for $1,000 and could hold up to 350 people, according to records. It wasn’t fully completed until 1837.
In 1851, land was purchased adjacent to the church and a manse was erected.
Under Rev. Patrick Clarihew, the church building was enlarged by 26 feet by 1856 and it also saw a membership increase of up to 200 people.
In 1880, a special meeting was called with the sole purpose of erecting a new church with an edifice of stone.
While started in 1880, the church was not completed until July of 1882, when it was dedicated. It had cost a total of $4,900.
Willoughby and Boucher of Ottawa laid the stone. The church consists of blue sandstone and white sandstone from Hammond.
In 1960, the Second Presbyterian Church of Oswegatchie was formally changed to the Presbyterian Stone Church.
200th Anniversary Commemoration
In order to commemorate its 200th anniversary, elders with the Presbyterian Stone Church have slated a weekend of events and activities.
On Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be vendors, a Teddy bear picnic, a baby contest, a band performing from 2 to 6 p.m.
From 2 to 6 p.m., there will be chicken barbecue for take-out or eating in.
On July 16 there will be a Back Home Sunday Service at 9 a.m. followed by an ice cream and cake social.
A 30-year-old time capsule will also be opened up.
All are welcome to attend.
