Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York, visited Ogdensburg's  St. Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday for a Mass to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.

Cardinal visits for 150th anniversary

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York, left, greets parishioners, priests and bishops attending Wednesday’s special Mass celebrating the Diocese of Ogdensburg’s 150th anniversary. Pictured next to Cardinal Dolan is Deacon James Crowley. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.