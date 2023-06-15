WATERTOWN — Asbury United Methodist Church, 327 Franklin St., has announced the Rev. Michael Terrell will replace the Rev. Laura Calos, who is retiring from the ministry on July 1.
Most recently, the Rev. Terrell was pastor of the Clinton United Methodist Church. He also served in the Barnerville UMC, First UMC of Northville, the First UMC in Wells and the Canton United Methodist churches.
He has been in ministry for 24 years. He is a licensed local pastor and a graduate of Wesley Theological Seminary Course of Study in Washington, D.C. He entered the ministry after working in the broadcast industry as an on-air radio personality and in TV production.
The Rev. Calos was honored at Asbury on June 11.
