Asbury United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

WATERTOWN — Laura S. Calos will become pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, on the corner of Franklin, Sterling and Parker streets, starting on July 1.
She will lead her first service at the church on July 5, assuming leadership from Pastor Penni Farrington, who will retire at the end of June.
Pastor Calos’s most recent pastorship was at the Waterloo United Methodist Church, Waterloo. Her credentials include a Bachelor of Arts degree in dramatic arts and elementary education from West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, W.Va., and completion of studies for a Masters of Divinity degree studying at Colgate Rochester Divinity School, Crozer Theological Seminary and St. Bernards Seminary in Rochester.
She received a local pastor’s license in 1986, was ordained a Deacon in 1988 and an Elder in 1992.
