SWAN LAKE, Mont. — A Montana statue depicting Jesus, which was dedicated to the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, will get to stay on federal land at Flathead National Forest after a special use permit was renewed for the next 10 years, effective January 2021.
The permit was renewed on Jan. 5, 2021, Flathead’s Public Affairs Officer Tami McKenzie said, and will expire on Dec. 31, 2030.
The statue, commonly referred to as “Big Mountain Jesus,” was erected in the 1950s by the Kalispell Knights of Columbus to honor World War II veterans from the 10th Mountain Division.
The monument has been the subject of litigation in federal court. The Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2012 sued the U.S. Forest Service after the special use permit was renewed, arguing that having the statue on government land is unconstitutional, citing the U.S. Constitution’s Establishment Clause.
The Establishment Clause “prohibits the government from ‘establishing’ a religion,” according to uscourts.gov.
The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., defended the monument in court, winning in 2013.
“We still don’t know if a tree falling in a forest makes a sound. But we can be sure that a lonely Jesus statue standing in a Montana forest doesn’t create an official state religion for the United States,” said Eric Rassbach, deputy general counsel for Becket, in a news release at the time. “The court’s common-sense decision today honors our veterans, preserves our nation’s history, and rejects the idea that all religious symbols must be banished from public property.”
FFRF, a nonprofit based in Wisconsin, filed an appeal. The appeals court agreed with the lower court’s ruling and allowed Big Mountain Jesus to stay, northwest Montana newspaper The Flathead Beacon reported in August 2015.
Flathead National Forest will have to renew the special use permit for the Knights of Columbus’ lease every 10 years to keep Big Mountain Jesus on the ski slope.
Big Mountain Jesus is 6 feet tall and stands atop Whitefish Mountain Resort. It shows Jesus Christ in a blue robe with hands outstretched, and was constructed by the local Knights of Columbus with help from 10th Mountain Division veterans. The division was reactivated at Fort Drum in 1985.
