CARTHAGE — Although the celebration was delayed for two years due to the pandemic, the Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 State St., will be observing its 200th anniversary Sept. 18.

The church was started in 1820 and the congregation worships in its third building, built in the late 1880s, with much of the woodwork brought over from the second church building, according to current pastor, the Rev. Frances Hemstreet.

