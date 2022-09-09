CARTHAGE — Although the celebration was delayed for two years due to the pandemic, the Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 State St., will be observing its 200th anniversary Sept. 18.
The church was started in 1820 and the congregation worships in its third building, built in the late 1880s, with much of the woodwork brought over from the second church building, according to current pastor, the Rev. Frances Hemstreet.
She noted the current brick building on the corner of State and South James streets became the First Methodist Church of Carthage in 1939 and the First United Methodist Church of Carthage in 1968, as the denomination changed names through mergers.
The planning team, chaired by Pam Babcock, has created a celebration for the congregation and the public that will include a worship service with traditional music, a dinner, guest speaker, displays of church memorabilia and a concert by Turning Point Chorus.
The Rev. William Gottschalk-Fielding, assistant to Bishop Mark J. Webb, bishop of the Upper New York Annual Conference, will be preaching at the 11 a.m. service Sept. 18.
Past choir members and current Carthage area residents “who love to sing sacred songs” are invited to sing in the traditional service. Jean Haverstock will direct the choir and play the organ during the service. There will be a practice at 10 that morning.
“The anthems will be from the hymnal, and all the music chosen was written in the early 1800s,” the Rev. Hemstreet said.
A chicken and biscuit dinner that includes a vegetable and cake for dessert will be served buffet-style right after the service, by reservation. Call the church office for reservations at 315-493-2664 or email carthageumsec@yahoo.com.
Rev. Hemstreet said former pastors and worship leaders have been invited to attend or to send notes of remembrance to be shared at the dinner.
Following the meal, the Rev. Michael Weeden, Northern Flow district superintendent, will speak.
There will be a slide show with photos of people and events from the church’s history and displays of old record books and old photos in the social hall.
Turning Point Chorus, a local barbershop chorus directed by Bradley K. Lundquist, will give a brief concert of 19th and early 20th century music after the dinner.
In addition to the day’s festivities, Mrs. Haverstock is updating the history of the church since its 1970 sesquicentennial celebration and it is hoped that copies will be available for distribution that day.
A celebration cookbook, with a print of member David Weal’s original watercolor painting of the church building, is being prepared with recipes from church members, former church members and community members. Copies are to be sold to raise money to pay for this celebration. Mr. Weal’s original painting will be on display at the celebration.
Miller and Hannah Cook, Brenda Simon, Sarah Millard, Barbara Gotham and the Rev. Hemstreet are also members of the planning team.
