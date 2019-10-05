Central Square Community Church fall events

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Church will a host a variety of fall events.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 the church will hold a roast pork dinner and basket raffle.
The menu includes: Roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rolls, applesauce, homemade desserts, hot and cold beverages.
Cost is $9 for adults; $8 for senior citizens; $30 for a family of four or more; and children five and under are free.
Take out orders available, call 315-668-6278 weekday mornings or during dinner,
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 a fall craft and vendor fair will be held. Over 20 area crafters and vendors will exhibit.
Bake sale, snacks and lunch will be available.
Contact Kim Wolff at 315-374-6200 to reserve exhibit space.
A free veterans honor breakfast will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Honor US Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy and Marine veterans.
Menu includes: Scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, toast, hot and cold beverages.
Call the church office weekdays at 315-668-6278 by Nov. 8 to ensure enough food for all veterans, family members and friends.
A patriotic church service will follow at 10 a.m.
Rehearsals have begun for the 36th Central Square Community Christmas Cantata. Rehearsals are from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays at the church. All singers are invited to celebrate the Christmas season through Joseph Martin’s “A World of Christmas”. The cantata will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 14, locations to be announced.
For more information, contact Nancy Pooley at 315-430-2716.
The church is located at 833 US Route 11, Central Square.
