ALBANY — One in nine girls, and one in 20 boys under age 18 are thought to experience sexual assault or abuse in the U.S., but in New York, when a religious leader like their pastor, rabbi or imam becomes aware of the abuse, they aren’t required to report it to authorities.

A group of activists, survivors, family members, clergy and New York state legislators are hoping to change that with the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion, or CARE Act. That bill would change state law to require that clergy members of any faith or tradition report instances of child abuse that they become aware of to the proper authorities.

CARE Act passage urged

Bonnie Ogilvie, mother of a St. Lawrence County man who pled guilty sexually abusing his child, speaks in support of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act outside the galleries of the state Senate chamber on Wednesday. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers
Reverend Peter M. Cook, executive director of the New York state Council of Churches, speaks in support of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act outside the galleries of the state Senate chamber on Wednesday. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers
