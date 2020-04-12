BLACK RIVER — Loren E. Knapp’s uncertainty of whether he would be allowed to open his drive-in theater this month didn’t stop him from letting a church host an Easter service for free.
There were no concessions, no bathrooms and no movie projecting at the Black River Drive-In on Sunday morning — however cars still filed in to watch a pastor from Parkside Bible Church give an Easter service from the back of a pickup truck.
Ruth Dewert had just left the hospital a few days ago, yet it didn’t thwart her from waiting in her car in the front row of the drive-in with her husband, Frank, and son, Don. Wearing a protective mask in her car, she said she has a heart condition but is glad to be out of the hospital at a time like this.
“She gave it all to me so she doesn’t have much heart left,” quipped Frank, resulting in a laugh from his wife.
“I’ve been through quarantines before when I was a child,” Mrs. Dewert said. “Mumps, measles, chicken pox, you name it.”
When Frank was in the military — 21 years total — they once lived in California, where they would do services similar to the one in Black River. They’ve now been members of the Parkside Bible Church since 1993.
“I thought it was an excellent idea,” she said. “It’s a safe place.”
Janet Gerhardt, who is married to Pastor Mike Gerhardt, who would give the service Sunday, was there waiting in her car as well. She said the drive-in church is exciting and an idea other states are trying as well.
“We might even get people from other churches as well,” Ms. Gerhardt said. “Anybody is welcome.”
Indeed, Lori and Bill Humphries don’t go to the Parkside church normally, however they live down the road from the drive-in theatre and decided to go.
“I just think it’s so creative to come up with a different idea for Easter Sunday,” Ms. Humphries said. “Easter is not the same without church.”
Those who attended the drive-in service watched it from their cars but listened to it on an FM station.
“We probably could have gotten it from our house, but just the fact of getting dressed and leaving the house and coming out, that’s what we do on Easter,” Ms. Humphries said. “And we want to be with other believers as well.”
Mr. Knapp has owned the theater for around 15 years. He opened it in August 2005 with a business partner and made numerous renovations to the property. Running the theater has been somewhat of a hobby as he had started a company making security systems and fire alarms. He has since semi-retired from his company and now owns the theater alone.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created sort of a wait-and-see attitude. Everything is on hold. He hasn’t ordered supplies and summer employees have yet to be hired.
“If I can save half the season I’ll be lucky,” said Mr. Knapp, adjusting the marquee at the entrance to indicate which station to tune into for the Sunday service. “We just don’t know. We could be a month late. It may make its way to July. It depends on this virus.”
Mr. Knapp said the Parkside church reached out to him about the drive-in service idea a few weeks ago, and he was all on board. He provided electricity for the church’s equipment, then he plugged it into his sound system and ran it through the radio station.
“I told them I wasn’t going to charge them for it,” Mr. Knapp said. “I think it’s a pretty good way to do something and keep the people safe.”
Pastor Gerhardt has been at the Parkside church for seven years. He said he and another pastor were considering having an Easter service in the church parking lot, but he drove down to the theatre instead. After Mr. Knapp gave the green light, Mr. Gerhardt reached out to the state health department to tell officials of the plan and ask for suggestions. The department wrote back just advising to maintain social distancing.
“They didn’t give us permission, and they didn’t say we couldn’t do it,” Mr. Gerhardt said. “They were just noncommittal.”
Social distancing was maintained by having folks stay in their cars with the windows up and listening to the ceremony on the station. Even vehicles were social distanced and separated more than normal. There were no bathrooms available, no concessions and no one on the screen — just Pastor Gerhardt speaking from the bed of a truck, and a band playing next to him.
“Easter is about the resurrection of Jesus,” he said. “And we celebrate his new life in us. We celebrate the fact that without Jesus’s death on the cross, and without his resurrection, we have no hope for eternity.”
