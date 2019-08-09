Cleveland UMC welcomes new pastors

CLEVELAND - Cleveland United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor and youth pastor. Wendy Morrison is the new pastor for Cleveland and Camden United Methodist churches following the retirement of Pastor Stephen Maddox. Her husband, Matthew Morrison is now the youth pastor at both churches. They have been married for 18 years and have two children, Hannah, 16 and Dakota (Cody) 13.
Matt was born and raised in Rome, where they currently live. Wendy grew up in Fulton.
They come with many years of experience as pastors together in The Salvation Army for 14 years. Wendy served in Middletown, Conn. for one year prior to marrying Matt. Then they served in churches as pastors together in Rochester; Olean; Torrington, Conn.; Augusta, Maine and Altoona, Pa.
In 2015, they began attending Rome First United Methodist Church and became members shortly after. While at Rome their whole family was involved in the ministries there, including Matt as the Christian Education Director for two years.
In 2016, Wendy began serving as pastor at Vernon Center United Methodist Church and in 2017 added Westmoreland United Methodist Church.
A picnic dinner to welcome pastor Wendy, youth pastor Matt and their family was held Thursday, Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.