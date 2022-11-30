WATERTOWN — The annual Northern Choral Society Christmas concert has always been more than about the music for its devotees.
But for the past two years, that music, and the impression the concert left with its patrons during the early days of Advent, was silenced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with determination and joyous devotion, the Northern Choral Society is back with its 66th annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 327 Franklin St.
When veteran NCS organist Carl A. Bingle opens the concerts at the helm of the mighty George Harlan McClung Memorial Organ with its 2,024 pipes, it will be a particular blessing.
“Northern New York community folks always say that the season starts with the Northern Choral concerts,” Mr. Bingle, in his 45th year as NCS organist said. “I’ve been told by some regular audience members that they get teary when they hear that big intro for ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ and then sing it with hundreds of people, organ and orchestra in the magnificent Asbury sanctuary.”
“So many people expressed that they missed our annual concert and have been asking for us to return,” said Sara D. Gleason, who returns to direct the annual NCS concerts. “Every year, someone comments that our concert starts their Advent season off right.”
Mrs. Gleason, vocal and general music teacher at Belleville Henderson Central School and director of music at First Presbyterian Church, has directed NCS since 2010. She selected “Voices of Christmas” for this year’s concert theme.
“I started with a few pieces that had brass accompaniment because it was requested that I use smaller instrumentation,” Mrs. Gleason said. “As I found pieces that complemented these, I realized I had a good start to the theme, representing people that were present at the birth of Jesus or places mentioned in the Bible.”
But earlier this year, there were fears that there would be no “Voices of Christmas.”
“After the two years with no concerts, we didn’t know if any singers would answer the call to restart Northern Choral,” Mr. Bingle said. “But they responded in great numbers, with many newcomers, and they sing beautifully!”
Giving guidance to getting the organization back on its feet was past NCS president David E. Elmer. He said the community’s response may have saved the NCS.
“That was one thing I was afraid of — that if it didn’t get started this year, I think Northern Choral was not going to survive,” Mr. Elmer said. “I’m extremely glad we got the numbers we did. We have new singers, fresh voices, plus old voices that know the pieces we’re doing this year. It was nice to see new faces, as well as old.”
Mr. Bingle said that in September Mrs. Gleason, his wife, Janna (pianist), and himself were ready to get the choir in gear. A total of 68 singers signed on.
“Jenny Whitenack gathered her River Ringers Bell Choir and Marietta Kitto assembled the NCS Children’s Choir,” he said.
Mrs. Gleason had to keep NCS’s reboot in mind when planning tunes for this year’s concert.
“One of my challenges before we even begin is how to choose a program that’s challenging, but not discouraging, has a mixture of styles, time periods, tempos, tonalities, moods, a range of composers, all while keeping the spirit of the season in mind,” Mrs. Gleason said. “This is always a time consuming challenge, but more so this year, not knowing who would be returning and who would be joining us for the first time. This group of musicians tackled even our most challenging pieces with joy and determination. So much so that we were able to add another piece to showcase more deserving soloists.”
“Sara did a great job of choosing the adult choir’s songs for Northern Choral’s rebirth/reboot,” Mr. Bingle said. “She had to work from our extensive files, and find several with brass parts already in hand. We also welcomed many young singers who have added fresh energy to the choir.”
Mr. Bingle, also organist at Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church, had not practiced or rehearsed at the Asbury organ since 2019. That year, NCS presented its 65th annual concert, “One Baby, One World.”
“I had to relearn the configurations of the stops and the combination pistons,” Mr. Bingle said. “It came back very quickly because I had played every concert season since 1977. Asbury Pastor Laura Calos and her staff graciously gave me regular practice hours and did everything to make me feel welcome, as in the past.”
Mr. Bingle and Mrs. Gleason are confident that this weekend’s concerts will reflect the spirit of previous NCS seasonal concerts, despite the two-year respite.
“I always hope the audiences will be lifted up beyond the mere performance of the music,” Mr. Bingle said. “Audience feedback tells us that this is so. Our concerts are about the birth of the son of God, Jesus Christ. There is a definite blessing in the air — for performers and audience both, and that huge and splendid sanctuary at Asbury United Methodist always hosts a powerful spiritual Christmas event.”
“Each year, I hope to bring people together to make gorgeous music,” Mrs. Gleason said. “It’s a bonus that we are able to invite audiences to share in the meaningful moments we create together. We love involving our audience in singing hymns and asking them to make music with us in the beautiful sanctuary at Asbury. In our turbulent, worrisome world, we hope to bring everyone in the room even just a moment of hope and peace, just as the birth of Jesus did for so many people over 2000 years ago.”
The details
n WHAT: 66th annual Northern Choral Society Christmas concert. Featuring NCS Brass Quintet, the River Ringers, NCS Children’s Choir, organist Carl Bingle and pianist Janna Bingle.
n WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 327 Franklin St., Watertown. (The 3 p.m. Saturday time is a change from the 7 p.m. start time of previous years).
n COST: $13 for adults; $11 for senior citizens 60-plus and $8 for students age 18 and under.
n OF NOTE: Shuttle buses, courtesy of the city of Watertown, are scheduled to travel between the parking lots of City Hall and First Presbyterian Church to Asbury one hour before start time.
