LOWVILLE — It has been 50 years since the area last had community tent evangelistic meetings. Starting at 7 p.m. each evening through Aug. 24, the public is invited to the tent at Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Road, for music with a biblical message.
Several churches in the community have worked for months organizing the community tent meetings that began Aug. 10.
“The meetings are nondenominational and the goal is to bring community people together for a time of encouragement, healing, hope and faith in our challenging times,” said Carla Roes, a church member.
The first evening was well attended with approximately 600 chairs filled. There is seating available for 1,500 and the goal is to do these meetings again in the future.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.