Dempster Grove holds a variety of events in August

NEW HAVEN - Dempster Grove Campground, located at 1124 State Route 104B in New Haven, will hold a variety of events during the month of August.
On Friday, Aug. 9 Dempster Grove will welcome guest speaker, Dan Groh, Pastor of the New Haven Community Alliance Church.
During the day on Saturday, Aug. 10 the grove will be rocking as they will hold their 10th Annual “Godstock” Christian Music Festival. Many musical groups will participate, including those returning from years past. The dining hall will be open all day; while lunch, snacks, and beverages will be available.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 morning worship with the Celebration of the Sacrament of Holy Communion will led by the Rev. Nola Anderson - superintendent of the Crossroads District. Also, the Upper New York Annual United Methodist Conference will be held.
Following the service at 12:30 p.m. a ham dinner will be served in the dining hall.
At 7 p.m. the evening’s service will include guest speaker, the Rev. Bill Mudge Pastor from Baldwinsville United Methodist Church.
The evening service at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 will feature speaker the Rev. Grace Warren from Mexico United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Tammi Chawgo-Nipper from the North Volney/Palermo United Methodist churches will be the guest speaker on Tuesday, Aug. 13
Missionary Day will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 with pastors Gary and Carolyn Walker, and Desir Josue from Touch Ministries, Inc., Saint Marc, Haiti. At 5 p.m. there will be a pot luck dinner.
On Thursday, Aug. 15 the Rev. Dave Daley from the New Haven United Congregational Church will speak.
Participants in the Vacation Bible School will hold a program at 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 for parents, family and friends. At noon a free lunch will be held for those who attend the program. A campground talent show will be held at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m. a youth service led by youth and the Rev. Jodi Haier of Steuben United Methodist Church will take place.
At 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 a Galilean Service, at the pond, will be lead by Paul and Aimee Murphy. A free breakfast will follow the service. At 10:30 meetings will be held. Evening service at 7 p.m. will be presented by The Master’s Touch Chorale led by Warren Ottey. Service ends in candle lit Living Cross.
The final service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, with the Celebration of the Sacrament of Holy Communion led by the Rev. Lisa Taylor Pendleton Center/Niagara Falls First United Methodist Church. A roast pork dinner will be held at 12:30 p.m.
From Aug. 12-16 Dempster Grove will hold a Vacation Bible School.
This year’s theme is ‘Wonder in the Water’.
All youth, pre-K through high school are welcome.
At 9 a.m. everyone will meet in the historic Tabernacle, for worship, and join each of their team leaders.
They will then go to their assigned classes.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, parents, family, friends, and Dempster family, are invited to a program, as the kids share what they learned during the week.
There will be a free lunch in the dining hall, prepared and served by the Dempster women.
