OGDENSBURG — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg, covering an area of 12,036 square miles and 78 parishes, will be kicking off its 150th anniversary celebration with a Holy Hour on Feb. 12 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
The diocese was established by Pope Pius IX on Feb. 16, 1872, after he separated what was then a sprawling Diocese of Albany that encompassed most of Northern New York and formed what is now the Diocese of Ogdensburg that includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as northern Herkimer County.
The diocese will open the celebration, with a theme of “Remember, Renew, Rejoice,” during a Holy Hour, or a time for prayer with the Eucharist, at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. Parishes, organizations and faithful around the diocese are encouraged to join the celebration by hosting similar prayer services the week of Feb. 16.
“As we celebrate 150 years as the Church of the North Country, we remember those who came before us, sowing the seeds of faith and building the foundation upon which we stand now; we renew our commitment to Christ, the mission He gave the Church and to serving the lost, rejected and forgotten; and we rejoice in the many gifts and blessings which come from the Lord,” the Most Rev. Terry R. LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, said in a statement.
According to a release from the diocese, the “capstone” of the anniversary celebration will be held Aug. 9 with Vespers and an evening prayer and continue Aug. 10, the Feast of St. Lawrence, with an anniversary Mass. Both will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Other events include an Octave of Service, in which eight days will be set aside for parishes, organizations and individuals to serve each other, their communities and the church from May 19 to 26.
Celebrations are also being planned to highlight the 70th anniversary of St. Mary’s Cathedral and the 50th anniversary of Camp Guggenheim, the diocesan youth camp in Saranac Lake. The diocese will also host a website and “story map” devoted to collecting and sharing stories of historical significance of the diocese.
In conjunction with the 150th anniversary, the diocese is participating in the “Synod on Synodality” called by Pope Francis to create opportunities for what Vatican documents describe as “listening and dialogue on the local level” with the goal of “humbly learning together how God is calling us to be as the Church in the third millennium,” according to the release.
The Diocese of Ogdensburg is comprised of three mission parishes made up of 101 worship sites, 16 parochial oratories, two high schools, eight elementary schools and a nursing home. The Catholic population in the diocese is 71,905, or 18.2% of the total population within the diocese.
In the diocese, there are 49 active diocesan priests, nine priests belonging to religious institutions, and five priests belonging to other dioceses. There are 37 retired and disabled diocesan priests, many of whom continue to minister in various roles.
Assisting priests are a transitional deacon, 96 permanent deacons, 66 religious sisters and 753 commissioned lay ministers.
At Fort Drum, two priests of the Archdiocese for Military Services serve as chaplains.
