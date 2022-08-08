OGDENSBURG — Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, archbishop of New York, will be the principal celebrant when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates the 150th anniversary of its founding with a special anniversary Mass at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg.
Bishop Terry R. LaValley will offer the homily. He was appointed the 14th bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg on Feb. 23, 2010, and his episcopal consecration took place at St. Mary’s Cathedral on April 30, 2010.
For some special guests, it will be a return to the diocese they once headed.
“Among those joining us for this historic celebration will be our former Bishops Loverde, Barbarito and Cunningham, and our native son, Lucia, as well as other bishops from surrounding diocese,” Bishop LaValley said.
Bishop Paul S. Loverde, bishop emeritus of Arlington, was appointed the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg on Nov. 11, 1993. He was installed at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Jan. 17, 1994.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, bishop of Palm Beach, was appointed as bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg on Oct. 26, 1999, filing the vacancy left when Bishop Loverde was appointed bishop of Arlington nine months prior.
Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, bishop emeritus of Syracuse, was appointed the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg on March 9, 2004. He received his episcopal consecration on May 18, 2004, from Cardinal Edward Egan, with Archbishop Henry J. Mansell and Bishop Barbarito serving as co-consecrators, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg.
Bishop Douglas J. Lucia served in the Diocese of Ogdensburg as secretary to the bishop, vice chancellor and later chancellor, and director of vocations until he was named to succeed Bishop Cunningham as bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse on June 4, 2019. He was consecrated by Cardinal Dolan, with Bishop LaValley and Bishop Cunningham serving as co-consecrators on Aug. 8, 2019.
Also scheduled to be at the anniversary Mass are Archbishop Marcel Damphousse, archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall; Archbishop Michael Mulhall, archbishop of Kingston; Bishop Christopher J. Coyne, bishop of Burlington; Bishop Richard J. Malone, bishop emeritus of Buffalo; Bishop Salvatore R. Matano, bishop of Rochester; and Bishop Noel Simard, bishop of Valleyfield.
The public is invited to join the celebration. Parking in the area surrounding the cathedral is limited. Parking and a complimentary shuttle service will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. from the Golden Dome parking lot at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 1100 State St. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed at rcdony.org/livemass.
A picnic will follow the Mass.
The Mass will celebrate 150 years, dating back to when Pope Pius IX severed a portion of what was then the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and established the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. Edgar Wadhams was the first bishop of the diocese, which would encompass 12,036 square miles of Northern New York, including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as northern Herkimer County.
“Much has changed over the decades but a strong faith in the people of the north country and the love and faithfulness of our lord remain constant,” Bishop LaValley said. “Momentous occasions in our lives, including birthdays, anniversaries, graduations or other milestones, often find us gathered around a table to enjoy a meal and share stories with loved ones. I invite the faithful to join us at this festive occasion to celebrate our faith at this special Anniversary Mass of Thanksgiving. We thank God for the tremendous blessings we have received over the generations as we seek His continued guidance and greet the next 150 years.”
