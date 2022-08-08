Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.