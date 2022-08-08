Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrating 150th anniversary

Bishop Terry R. LaValley will offer the homily during a special anniversary Mass on Wednesday in celebration of the Diocese of Ogdensburg’s 150th anniversary. Provided photo

OGDENSBURG — Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, archbishop of New York, will be the principal celebrant when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates the 150th anniversary of its founding with a special anniversary Mass at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg.

Bishop Terry R. LaValley will offer the homily. He was appointed the 14th bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg on Feb. 23, 2010, and his episcopal consecration took place at St. Mary’s Cathedral on April 30, 2010.

