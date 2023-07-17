UTICA — The Diocese of Ogdensburg has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in response to 124 lawsuits filed against it under the Child Victims Act, according to a statement issued Monday by the diocese.

A news conference was held Monday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish’s Dostie Hall, Watertown.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

vburd130
vburd130

It's sad that the redistribution of money 💰 is paid from the parishioners to the lawyers. The victims are just revictimized by the law who passes judgment that does not affect Healing 😞😕.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.