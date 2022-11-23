BERNHARDS BAY - The Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church invites all who are interested to participate in an ecumenical Advent book study. All Earth is Waiting-Good News for God’s Creation at Advent by Katie Z. Dawson will be the focus of this study. The book “invites you to explore the familiar Advent themes of hope, preparation, joy and peace with the reconciliation of the heavens and earth in mind.”
Marilyn Theriault, the certified lay minister for the church, will facilitate the study; which will run for five consecutive Tuesdays, beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 29. The church is located on State Route 49 in Bernhards Bay; which is on the North Shore of Oneida Lake.
