Ecumenical church service/picnic Aug. 11

CONSTANTIA - Summer is the perfect time to take advantage of the warm weather to conduct an ecumenical service in a local park. And, that’s just what is happening at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Taft Bay Park in Constantia. The Baptist, Universalist and Central Square Community churches are gathering to substitute this outdoor service for their regular services, to be followed by a picnic.
The public is invited to join in the festivities. Just bring a chair, dish to pass, place setting and beverage. Hamburgers, hot dogs and rolls will be provided by the churches. Bring a swimsuit and dress for a fun picnic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.