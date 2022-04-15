ADAMS — The new pastor at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, who will be officially welcomed at a service on April 27, has used his experience in bringing worshippers of different faiths together under one roof in the Middle East to organize a three-hour ecumenical service today.
The Good Friday ecumenical service, “The Seven Last Words of Jesus From the Cross,” is from noon to 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 40 E. Church St. in Adams.
The Rev. Jon F. Lavelle, a Buffalo native, attended St. Michael’s and All Angels Theological College at Cardiff University, Wales, for seminary. He was ordained in 2014 at St. Christopher’s Cathedral, Bahrain, by the Right Rev. Michael Lewis, archbishop of the Anglican Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East.
“This mission of the Episcopal, or Anglican church in the Middle East is that because we have large churches, we open our doors to provide a legal place of worship for all Christian denominations,” the Rev. Lavelle said. “I was in the habit of being with churches from all over the world, all denominations. They would share our worship space. Because of that, we would hold joint services, especially around Easter and Christmas. It was a fun thing because everybody got to hear different pastors preach, different choirs and hymns.”
He was also involved in interfaith dialogue between Christians and Muslims and did his master’s thesis on interfaith discourse.
The Rev. Lavelle first went to the Middle East in 1993 as an English as a second language instructor in Saudi Arabia. In 1996, he taught in the United Arab Emirates, at the eastern end of the Arabian Peninsula. Christianity is banned in Saudi Arabia.
“Because there were no churches in Saudi Arabia, I was surprised there were churches in United Arab Emirates and I joined the Anglican church there,” the Rev. Lavelle said. “I felt the call to ordained ministry and Bishop Michael Lewis, based in Cyprus, sponsored me to finish my training.”
He served as curate at St. Christopher’s Anglican Cathedral, Bahrain, from 2014 to 2016, and rector of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, from 2016 to 2018.
“At these churches, we shared our worship space with Christians of all denominations from many countries,” the Rev. Lavelle said. “I gained a love for ecumenical worship.”
He returned to Buffalo in 2018 to help care for his elderly parents. He became rector of St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church in that city.
“We always had the Good Friday ecumenical service there,” he said. “This is my first Good Friday in Adams, and I wanted to carry on the tradition here.”
The South Jefferson County Ecumenical Council helped to see that plan reach fruition. In addition to seven pastors, the Rev. Lavelle said that some choirs and singers also plan to attend the Good Friday service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
“Everyone has their own kind of style,” the Rev. Lavelle said. “It’s just a nice time for us to come together because we’re all neighbors and we live together.”
People can come and go as they please during the three-hour service.
“Some people might come for 30 minutes, some might stay for an hour, and some will stay for the full three hours,” the Rev. Lavelle said. “It’s actually quite a somber service. Good Friday is a quiet day. There’s quiet times for silent meditation and reflection also.”
The schedule for the Good Friday service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church:
• 12:15 p.m.: Pastor Gary S. George, Adams Village Baptist Church.
• 12:35 p.m.: The Rev. Jon F. Lavelle, Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
• 1 p.m.: Pastor Albert J. Dowker, Honeyville Baptist Church.
• 1:25 p.m.: The Rev. Sally Buyea, Lake Ontario Parish, United Methodist Church.
• 1:50 p.m.: The Rev. Nancy Russell, Mannsville and Lorraine United Methodist Church.
• 2:15 p.m.: The Rev. Kevin Kitto, Adams and Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
• 2:40 p.m.: Pastor Terry Alford, Smithville Baptist Church.
The Good Friday service at Emmanuel will also be viewable on the church’s website, www.emmanueladams.org.
Traditionally, the Good Friday offering at the Episcopal Church benefits relations with and among the Christians of the Middle East. This year marks the 100th anniversary of that mission.
“For 100 years, Episcopalians have generously shared their love, compassion, and financial gifts to support the ministry of the Anglican Communion Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East,” the Episcopal Church website says. “These gifts have made an astounding difference in the lives of many people in the homeland of Jesus and beyond.”
Pastoral care, education and health care are the church’s primary ministries in other countries.
The Rev. Lavelle is married to Karen E. Caldwell, assistant professor of business administration at SUNY Potsdam. His arrival at Emmanuel Episcopal Church will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. April 27, during a service hosted by the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.