WATERTOWN — A local priest will be celebrating 50 years as a priest on Sunday with mass and a special family gathering taking place after mass.

Father J. Michael Gaffney said being a priest for so long has been really important to him.

75-year-old to celebrate milestone Sunday at Holy Family Church

Church-goers join Father Gaffney in prayer during Thursday afternoon mass at St. Patrick’s Church. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
75-year-old to celebrate milestone Sunday at Holy Family Church

Father J. Michael Gaffney held mass at St. Patrick’s Church on Thursday afternoon. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.