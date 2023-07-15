WATERTOWN — A local priest will be celebrating 50 years as a priest on Sunday with mass and a special family gathering taking place after mass.
Father J. Michael Gaffney said being a priest for so long has been really important to him.
“It means the world,” he said. “It means a lot to our family because Holy Family Church … in school, was kind of like the center of our lives.”
Father Gaffney also served as a teacher at Immaculate Heart Central where he taught religion and he was the spiritual director.
A program that was founded by Father Gaffney was the IHC Mystery Players, which IHC’s website says is “a group of IHC seniors who have made a personal commitment to become closer to our Lord and to each other through their experiences bringing their unique ‘prayer through presentation’ to parishes throughout and beyond the Diocese of Ogdensburg.”
Father Gaffney started the program in 1981 with a Christmas play during Advent and they performed the play in the sanctuary of the churches.
“Nice music, we had our own lighting, they’re still doing it 43 years later,” he said. “It’s absolutely incredible… It’s a beautiful presentation of the birth of Jesus.”
He said during Lent they will do the death and resurrection of Jesus.
Father Gaffney said they have been down to Newtown, Connecticut, the town where the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place. They performed at the church where 10 of the children had their funeral mass.
“They went there twice to do it, and they were so well received,” he said.
Father Gaffney said that the IHC Mystery Players allows for the students to build a sense of camaraderie through being together for a lot of time, and learning how to pray together.
Seeing this tradition continue is a major sense of pride for Father Gaffney.
“My policy was you enable people to do something, you’re not the whole show, and when you leave it’ll still continue” he said.
Father Gaffney started in Tupper Lake 50 years ago at St. Alphonsus Church where he was for three years. After that, in 1977 he was in Lowville for one year at St. Peter’s Church. Next up was Malone where he was for three years as an assistant. In 1980, he came back home to Watertown and was at IHC for 15 years, from 1980 to 1995.
He looks back fondly on his time at IHC.
“Those were great years,” he said.
While at IHC, Father Gaffney was an assistant at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown.
As he was working at IHC, he got his own parish, All Saints Church in Chaumont.
“So, I did Chaumont parish and I was still teaching full-time and was chaplain of the spiritual director of IHC,” he said.
After teaching, he went to Lake Placid and was pastor there from 1995 to 2005.
Father Gaffney then went to Massena for 10 years and was a pastor there, then to Brownville and Sackets Harbor, where he last was a pastor.
Now, the 75-year-old is retired, but still working. He helps out at St. Anthony’s, Holy Family, and St. Patrick’s churches.
On Thursday, Father Gaffney was holding mass at St. Patrick’s.
He said he really enjoyed being around the people.
“I’m a people guy,” he said. “As I look back, I really got a really good chunk of the reality of life. I was there for a lot of happy events in people’s lives, marriage, baptisms.”
He said he also enjoyed being involved in the real life of people, including helping people cope with the loss of a loved one.
“You didn’t have to say anything,” he said. “You just be with them, pray with them… I got a good chunk out of life.”
The biggest change he saw in his 50 years, Father Gaffney said, was the ending of Vatican II, which ended in 1965, which saw changes like mass going to English, and turning the altar around.
Also having the first non-Italian pope in around 450 years in Pope John Paul II was a big deal, he said.
“That was huge,” he said.
He also said he felt like COVID hurt attendance at church, and said that was the first time he didn’t celebrate Easter.
“It was the oddest thing I’ve ever experienced,” he said.
Another major change that has been seen, Father Gaffney said, is the emergence of lay ministry.
The University of San Diego states that lay ministry is a service within a church or religious group of people by someone who has not been ordained.
“We never heard of it when I was growing up,” he said. “The priests and the nuns did everything, and (now) lay ministry has emerged.”
Father Gaffney said today there are lay ministers who are running parishes, and that wasn’t seen when he was growing up.
Over the past 50 years, Father Gaffney said some of the challenges include keeping a school open, administration, and doing projects on the buildings themselves.
He was ordained with seven other men, only one other of whom is alive, showing how unlikely it is to be a priest for 50 years.
At an assembly of priests in Lake Placid where all of the priests of the diocese get together, there were only two priests that had been a priest for more than 50 years, Father Gaffney and another priest.
After the mass on Sunday, Father Gaffney will be joined by long-time family friends and family for a meal and to reminisce.
