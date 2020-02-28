CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St. in Central Square will hold a variety of events including:
The church will hold its first annual “Celebrate the Year Party” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Included will be a roast pork dinner, basket raffles, and musical entertainment by the Central Square Jazz Band. The cost of the event is $10.
Space is limited so call Maggie at 315-676-2151 to make a reservations, deadline for reservations is Saturday, March 7.
The First Baptist Church will have an ecummenical Ash Wednesday service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26. All in the community are welcome to join them as they begin the season of Lent.
The church has an ongoing can and bottle drive to help support the missions of the church.
The cans and bottles can be donated to Vern’s Bottle Return in Brewerton and just let them know they are for First Baptist Church in Central Square.
If unable to get to Vern’s contact the church at 315-668-2138 and leave a message and contact number, they will call back to make arrangements to have bottles picked up.
The church will continue to collect scrap metal for recycling to help support church missions. If people wish to donate, contact Cheryl at 315-668-2230. A pick-up can be arranged or it can be dropped off at the church.
The First Baptist Church worship services at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome to join them to worship the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
