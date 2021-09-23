First Baptist Church of Central Square - ST head

SEPTEMBER EVENTS
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER
On Saturday, Sept. 25 the First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square will hold a drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner from 4-6 p.m.
The menu is chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, homemade brownies for dessert. The cost of dinner is $10.
FREE LUNCH
On Wednesday, Sept. 29 the church will hold a free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The lunch is open to all in the community.
The menu is pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw, fruit, beverages, and eclair cake for dessert.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA
The First Baptist Church invites singers in the community to join the church for a Christmas Cantata. The practices will be at the church on Thursdays at 5 p.m. If interested, plan to come to practices on Thursdays at 5 p.m.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH SUNDAY SERVICES
All in the community are welcome to join the church for Sunday service at 10 a.m.. Also Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Come and worship Our Lord, Jesus Christ. Where two or more are gathered together there He will be.
