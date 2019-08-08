First Baptist Church to hold multiple events

CENTRAL SQUARE - First Baptist Church along with other churches in the community will hold a church service at Taft Bay Park, Route 49, Bernhards Bay on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10:45 a.m. to be followed by a carry-in lunch. All are the invited to worship. Bring a dish to share and own table service, the meat will be provided.
All in the community are invited to come to the church for a free picnic from noon-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. They also invite people to join them for Sunday worship at 10 a.m. RSVP to 315-668-2138 by Wednesday, Aug. 15 if people would like to attend.
The church will hold a rummage sale on Sept. 6 and 7 and Sept. 13 and 14.
If people would like to donate items for the rummage/treasure sale, call 315-668-2138 and leave a message with contact information.
The church has an ongoing can and bottle drive to help support the missions of the church. The cans/bottles can be donated at Vern’s Bottle Return in Brewerton; just let them know it is for the First Baptist Church. If unable to get to Vern’s, contact the church at 315-668-2138 a leave a message with contact information and they’ll arrange a pick up.
First Baptist Church will continue to collect scrap metal for recycling to help support the missions of the church. If people would like to donate, contact Cheryl at 315-668-2230.
The church invites all to join them for the Sunday worship service at 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour in fellowship hall.
The First Baptist Church is located at 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.