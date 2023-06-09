MASSENA — The Greater Massena Ministerial Association has taken on a new initiative to help individuals in the Greater Massena and Louisville communities.
It’s working under the guidance of Mercy Care for the Adirondacks in Lake Placid to create the Fourth Coast Companions Volunteer Program, which is designed to relieve the isolation and loneliness of elders and enhance the fullness of their lives.
Stakeholders attended a luncheon presentation Thursday at Morley’s American Grill in Massena. They learned about the history of the effort in the Tri-Lakes region and how it could be brought to the Massena area.
The Rev. Mark R. Reilly, pastor of St. Peter’s Parish and a member of the Greater Massena Ministerial Association, said members had recognized the need in the community for such a program.
“I think our friends from Lake Placid Mercy Care really blazed the trail. I got a great opportunity when I was a pastor in the Saranac Lake and Tri-Lakes region to get an up close and personal view of what was happening with the aging in place initiative, or the Mercy Care and the friendship volunteers,” he said.
The Rev. Reilly said theimpetus to bring the program to Massena was sparked by the question “Is there something you’d like to do with your church and Massena?” The project was made eligible for grant funding from the Sisters of Mercy Care to expand the program.
“My thought was ‘goodness, yes, absolutely.’ And I wanted very much to see all of our churches involved in offering, really, a linked-arm approach to this need that is no respecter of denomination,” he said. “I’m just very happy that my colleagues and friends in GMMA, the Greater Massena Ministerial Association, really took it up as something we really can and should do together.”
Donna Beal, executive director of Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, said her organization’s role was to provide technical assistance, training and the tools to help other communities in the north country replicate their efforts based on their model. That effort started in 2007.
“Sisters of Mercy Care have sponsored Mercy Care for the Adirondacks since 2007,” Ms. Beal said. “Our original mission was to relieve the isolation and loneliness of elders living in homes. So we’re a social model, not a medical model. We don’t provide hands-on care, but we do provide what we call informal supports. When I say sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, that does not mean funded by the Sisters of Mercy. It means that what we do is make sure that we’re representing their values and their mission in the work that we’re doing.”
Ms. Beal said the organization is funded solely by charitable contributions and private foundation grants.
“So we don’t receive any funding from the government. It’s the community itself that provides the support and the volunteers and the financial assistance,” she said.
She said there are four objectives — relieve isolation and loneliness of older adults living in the community, which have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic; serve as a catalyst and facilitator of systemic change to empower older adults to age in place more successfully; foster multigenerational relationships; and empower communities to become more age-friendly.
The volunteers take on a number of roles, from providing transportation to running errands to just hanging out together. Ms. Beal said Mercy Care tries to match up each elder with a volunteer who has similar interests.
“We don’t just take an elder from Column A and match them with Column B. It’s all about trying to foster that friendship relationship,” she said. “We had a woman that was on dialysis and lived over in Ausable Forks and had to get to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. That’s like more than 20 miles one way and she had to do that three times a week, and it’s a life-and-death situation, obviously. So we had a team of volunteers that rotated to provide that service.”
The need will only increase in the years ahead, according to statistics from the state Office for the Aging, Ms. Beal said.
“By 2040, it’s projected that in New York state, there will be more people over the age of 60 than children under the age of 18,” she said. “So whatever needs exist today, we know that need is only going to grow. So all of us as neighbors really need to think about that and try to develop programs and services like GMMA is doing to help.”
The Rev. Reilly said a soft launch of Massena’s program is hoped for in the fall after the training of volunteers, and a hard launch is planned in January.
