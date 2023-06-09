The Greater Massena Ministerial Association has taken on a new initiative to help individuals in the Greater Massena and Louisville communities. They’re working under the guidance of Mercy Care for the Adirondacks in Lake Placid to create the Fourth Coast Companions Volunteer Program, which is designed to relieve the isolation and loneliness of elders and enhance the fullness of their lives. Provided photo

MASSENA — The Greater Massena Ministerial Association has taken on a new initiative to help individuals in the Greater Massena and Louisville communities.

It’s working under the guidance of Mercy Care for the Adirondacks in Lake Placid to create the Fourth Coast Companions Volunteer Program, which is designed to relieve the isolation and loneliness of elders and enhance the fullness of their lives.

