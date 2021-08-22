Healing meetings Aug. 27-29

CLEVELAND - “We are called to live a lifestyle of miracles!” This will be the central message coming out of Bethel Community Fellowship on the weekend of Aug. 27–29.
Bethel Community Fellowship, located at 240 State Route 49 in Cleveland, will host evangelist Marcus Dygert of Monarch Ministries International for healing meetings. In ministry for 25 years, Dygert completed studies at Global School of Supernatural Ministry and served as intern and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally with its founder, Dr. Randy Clark, from 2018 to 2020. Dygert has been teaching, preaching and praying for the sick and he has seen miracles occur as a result of prayer throughout his travels.
His life story was featured in a February 2019 article in Charisma News titled, “From Foster Care to ‘Lightning Rod for Healing’.” Becoming a minister was the furthest thing in his mind as a youth as he came from a family of criminals. Dygert grew up on the streets of San Antonio, Texas and lived in a storm drain tunnel at one point before he ended up in foster care. A caseworker told him he “should go into a juvenile detention center” because they did not feel there was any other path for him but to be a career criminal. But the God of hope had other plans and Dygert devoted his future to the ministry in 1996.
Pastors Ralph and Debbie Stamp believe that one of Bethel Community Fellowship’s greatest desires is for people to have encounters with the goodness of a loving and caring God. “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers, cast out demons. Freely you have received, freely give,” (Matthew 10:8) was Jesus’ instruction to His disciples as they were sent out to share the kingdom of God with those who would receive them. The Stamps say that their church desires to do the same today and they invite the community to come join them for the healing meetings.
The healing meetings will be held Friday and Saturday (27 and 28) at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
Some of Marcus Dygert’s ministry is available for viewing on YouTube. Call 315-675-9499 for additional information or visit Bethel Community Fellowship’s Facebook page or https://bethelnhfm.wixsite.com/website
