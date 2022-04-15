In-person Cross Walk returns for 24th year

Eve A. Reynolds reads a passage to the crowd at the War Memorial in front of the Jefferson County Office Building on Arsenal Street during the 24th annual Good Friday Cross Walk in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

The annual Good Friday Cross Walk was held in Watertown, after a two-year hiatus.

In-person Cross Walk returns for 24th year

Pastor Andrew P. Long says a prayer for the crowd as they gather at the back door of First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street during the Good Friday Cross Walk in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.