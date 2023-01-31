Header Header

LOWVILLE — The American Legion, Legionnaires of Lewis County, will host the Four Chaplains Service at 1 p.m. Sunday at the post, 5383 Dayan St. The public is encouraged to attend this brief, solemn event. Refreshments will be served following the service. It is also asked that area churches announce this gathering during their Sunday morning services.

American Legion posts nationwide remember Four Chaplains Day with memorial services every year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.