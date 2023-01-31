LOWVILLE — The American Legion, Legionnaires of Lewis County, will host the Four Chaplains Service at 1 p.m. Sunday at the post, 5383 Dayan St. The public is encouraged to attend this brief, solemn event. Refreshments will be served following the service. It is also asked that area churches announce this gathering during their Sunday morning services.
American Legion posts nationwide remember Four Chaplains Day with memorial services every year.
In 1943, four young Army chaplains joined 900 raw recruits headed for battle in Nazi-occupied Europe on the SS Dorchester. During the voyage, a German submarine torpedo ripped through the ship’s hull, which began to descend rapidly into the freezing waters of the North Atlantic. In the frantic scramble for lifeboats, four chaplains on board — a Catholic priest, a Jewish rabbi, and two Protestant ministers — directed many soldiers to safety.
When the life vest supply ran out, they selflessly removed their own and gave them to the soldiers, knowing they could not survive without the flotation devices. They spent their last moments singing hymns and praying, arm-in-arm, as the ship disappeared beneath the waves. To learn more about these heroic men, visit www.fourchaplains.org.
Call 315-376-3712 for more information about the local service.
