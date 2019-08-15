Lunch-discussion course on simpler living

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Universalist Society of Central Square is offering a lunch-discussion course to share ideas for better living in these chaotic times. “A Different Way: Living Simply in a Complex World” is a course developed by the Northwest Earth Institute (NWEI).
The course will take place over six Saturdays, Aug. 31 through Oct. 5, from 12:30-2 p.m. There is no cost to attend but participation is limited in order to foster effective discussion. Participation includes lunch and a course book for each participant (Book cost to be reimbursed following course completion).
For more information or to register, contact events@centralsquareuu.org, or call 315-307-3400 (leave message).
“NWEI was founded in 1993 with a simple objective: to give people a framework to talk about their relationship with the planet and to share in discovering new ways to live, work, create and consume. (www.nwei.org) This particular course is designed to “explore the many personal and global issues we face that a simple lifestyle can help to address.” In keeping with the 7th Principle of Unitarian-Universalism – “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part” – First Universalist welcomes both congregation and community to this opportunity to learn and grow together.
The church is located in the village of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave. Central Square near the corner of Route 11 and Route 49, across from the fire department. Handicapped parking is available on the far side of the building.
The First Universalist Society of Central Square (www.centrasquareuu.org) is the only Unitarian-Universalist church in Oswego County and welcomes people of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and beliefs, united in the causes of justice, peace and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.